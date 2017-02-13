Monday, February 13, 2017

SB 1184 - Funding the Arizona Geological Survey in FY2018



On Tuesday, 14 Feb. 2017, between 2-5 p.m., SB1184 (see below) proposing funding for the Arizona Geological Survey (AZGS) comes before the Arizona Senate Appropriations Committee. The bill funds AZGS at the FY-2016 level of $941,000. If successful before the Appropriations Committee, this funding appropriation could well make its way into the State Legislature’s FY 2018 budget. 

This base funding is critical to AZGS fulfilling its statutory charge of being Arizona’s source for geologic, geologic hazard, and economic geology information.

SB1184: Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of Arizona:  Section 1.  Appropriation; Arizona geological survey.  The sum of $941,000 is appropriated from the state general fund in fiscal year 2017-2018 to the Arizona geological survey established by section 27-102, Arizona Revised Statutes, for the purposes provided in title 27, chapter 1, article 1, Arizona Revised Statutes.

Arizona Senate Appropriations Committee Members (e-mail addresses: http://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/?body=S):
   Member
Position
Sylvia Allen
Member
Olivia Cajero Bedford
Member
Steve Farley
Member
Katie Hobbs
Member
John Kavanagh
Vice-Chairman
Debbie Lesko
Chairman
Steve Montenegro
Member
Warren Petersen
Member
Martin Quezada
Member
Steve Smith
Member

