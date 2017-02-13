SB 1184 - Funding the Arizona Geological Survey in FY2018

On Tuesday, 14 Feb. 2017, between 2-5 p.m., SB1184 (see below) proposing funding for the Arizona Geological Survey (AZGS) comes before the Arizona Senate Appropriations Committee. The bill funds AZGS at the FY-2016 level of $941,000. If successful before the Appropriations Committee, this funding appropriation could well make its way into the State Legislature’s FY 2018 budget.
This base funding is critical to AZGS fulfilling its statutory charge of being Arizona’s source for geologic, geologic hazard, and economic geology information.
SB1184: Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of Arizona: Section 1. Appropriation; Arizona geological survey. The sum of $941,000 is appropriated from the state general fund in fiscal year 2017-2018 to the Arizona geological survey established by section 27-102, Arizona Revised Statutes, for the purposes provided in title 27, chapter 1, article 1, Arizona Revised Statutes.
Arizona Senate Appropriations Committee Members (e-mail addresses: http://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/?body=S):
|
Member
|
Position
|
Sylvia Allen
|
Member
|
Olivia Cajero Bedford
|
Member
|
Steve Farley
|
Member
|
Katie Hobbs
|
Member
|
John Kavanagh
|
Vice-Chairman
|
Debbie Lesko
|
Chairman
|
Steve Montenegro
|
Member
|
Warren Petersen
|
Member
|
Martin Quezada
|
Member
|
Steve Smith
|
Member
