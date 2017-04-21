'Be it Proclaimed' - Salute to Dr. Mary Poulton (Univ AZ)

|Sen. McCain aide (l) reading letter thanking Mary Poulton (r).
At today's Arizona Mining Alliance luncheon, Dr. Mary Poulton, Professor, University of Arizona, was honored for her long service to America's mining industry and to her students and colleagues at the University of Arizona.
Mary's impact was felt far and wide as evinced by the letters acknowledging Mary's contribution to Arizona, from:
- Sen. John McCain (read by Sen. McCain aide)
- Sen. Jeff Flake (read by Sen. Flake aide)
- Arizona House & Senate (read by Rep. Vince Leach of District 11)
- Gov. Doug Ducey (read by Bill Assenmacher
From the University of Arizona's Lowell Institute for Mineral Resources website, 'Dr. Mary Poulton is a University of Arizona Distinguished Professor, Head of the Department of Mining and Geological Engineering, and Director of the new interdisciplinary Institute for Mineral Resources at the University of Arizona. She is the first woman to head an engineering department at the University of Arizona. She received her Ph.D. in geological engineering from the UA in 1990'. Some of this is outdated, Dr. Poulton stepped down from her role at the Lowell Mineral Institute, but her accomplishments are legion and would require more time and space than available here.
Mary is retiring from academia and moving to Washington state. Her energy, drive and ideas will be sorely missed in southern Arizona.
Mary, best wishes for a bright and productive future from your colleagues at AZGS.
Posted 4/21/2017
No comments:
Post a Comment